MSOE buys U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building adjacent to its campus

By
-
310 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering announced Thursday that it has acquired the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building near its downtown Milwaukee campus.   The 58,429-square-foot, 23-year-old building, located at 310 E. Knapp St., was sold to MSOE by Sunset Investors. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services leases the building.   MSOE said it has not

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

