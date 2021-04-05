Mr. Dye’s Pies Celebrates their 10th Year in Business

The journey has been rewarding and I’m thankful for all of it. First and foremost, I have to give thanks to my wonderful mother and my family for all of the ongoing support.

Thank you to each and every customer of ours that we’ve had over the years and to everyone who told a friend or kept our card on their fridge. Thanks for this and all of your other support.

I would like to especially thank the Superior Restaurant Equipment company for always caring about small businesses and for going above and beyond to take care of us. To Suzy’s Cheesecakes, thank you for being a great business mentor to me.

Thanks to our wholesale outlets for believing in us, carrying our pies and getting our pies to our customers. To Pete’s Fruit Market, the Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly Stores, Rupena’s Fine Foods, Bunzel’s Meat Market, Red Snapper Fish Company, Miller & Son’s Supermarket, the Hawley Road Mobil Station, the Corner House on the Lake, Miss Katie’s Diner and the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly Stores, thank you.

We couldn’t be more lucky to have these community-focused, family-owned operations as partners! Thank you all, I appreciate it. Here’s to another ten years! What are grandmas going to do now?

