MPS Foundation names new executive director

on Tuesday announced that it has selectedas its new executive director. Tardy has more than 15 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit leadership and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education at Alverno College. She succeeds Wendell Willis, whoof the foundation from 2018-22. “It wasn’t only Tiffany’s experience that set her apart but her dedication to the kids of Milwaukee because, at the end of the day, that’s what the MPS Foundation is all about,” said John Kersey, foundation board president of MPS. “She understands the needs of today’s students and teachers and has the relationships and understanding of how to fill the inequity gaps in our city. We are thrilled she is bringing her passion and expertise to our organization.” Tardy most recently served as the managing director of programs for– a coalition of education partners dedicated to increasing the pipeline of diverse talent in Milwaukee by helping limited-income, high-potential students graduate college. As executive director of MPS Foundation, Tardy will lead fundraising efforts and have overall strategic and operational responsibility for the foundation’s staff and programs, and the execution of its mission to provide equitable opportunities for all MPS students and staff. “This new opportunity is personal for me because I know how education changed my trajectory in life,” said Tardy. “I’ve seen firsthand how education can play a role in transforming lives here in Milwaukee. Through the MPS Foundation, it is my mission to help provide the same access to high-quality education to every student in our city.”