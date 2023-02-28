MPS Foundation names new executive director

By
-
Tiffany Tardy

MPS Foundation, Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has selected Tiffany Tardy as its new executive director. Tardy has more than 15 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit leadership and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education at Alverno College. She succeeds Wendell Willis, who served as executive director of the foundation from

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display