MPS Foundation executive director steps down

MPS Foundation, Inc. announced this week the departure of Wendell Willis, executive director of the nonprofit. Willis has led MPS Foundation since 2018. He is leaving the organization to lead an undisclosed initiative directed by…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In