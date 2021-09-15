MPE Inc. sells digital medication management solution to Milwaukee investor group

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
CAREDirect's Medserve cabinet (left) can be accompanied by additional cabinets (right) that sync with its hardware and software solutions.
Milwaukee-based medical technology contract manufacturer MPE Inc. has sold its digital medication management solutions business called CAREDirect to a group of Milwaukee investors that includes Matt Cordio, Skills Pipeline owner and Wisconsin Startup Coalition co-founder.…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

