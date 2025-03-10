Mount Pleasant industrial building sells for $15 million

A Mount Pleasant industrial building sold for $15 million, according to state property records.
Built in 2016, the 156,000-square-foot building at 13315 Globe Drive is the headquarters of Oterra
, a manufacturer of natural food coloring. The building was also previously occupied by Foxconn
on a temporary basis before it started construction on its facilities in Mount Pleasant.
State records list the buyer as a New York City-based entity called NHNR Hold Co. LLC, which shares an address with a company called Mesa West Capital
.
Mesa West Capital is a commercial real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender, according to its website. It was not clear if Mesa West Capital was the buyer of the property or if it was working on behalf of another entity. The company did not respond to request for comment.
Hawaii-based investment company James Campbell Co.
sold the building. James Campell Co. acquired the building in 2018
for nearly $13.7 million.
Last week, Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group
announced that it had acquired four buildings in metro Milwaukee from James Campbell Co.
as part of a portfolio deal. That deal totaled $33.8 million.