Real Estate

Mount Pleasant industrial building sells for $15 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
13315 Globe Drive. Image from LoopNet
James Campbell CompanyMesa West CapitalOterraZilber Property Group

A Mount Pleasant industrial building sold for $15 million, according to state property records. Built in 2016, the 156,000-square-foot building at 13315 Globe Drive is the headquarters of Oterra, a manufacturer of natural food coloring. The building was also previously occupied by Foxconn on a temporary basis before it started construction on its facilities in

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

