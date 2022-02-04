Food coloring company Oterra will move into industrial building in Mount Pleasant

Will shut down West Allis operations, bring about 115 jobs to Racine County village

By
Ashley Smart
-
Denmark-based Oterra, LLC plans to move into an industrial building in Mount Pleasant that previously had been occupied by Foxconn on a temporary basis, prior to the construction of its campus in the village. Samuel…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

