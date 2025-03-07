Zilber acquires four metro Milwaukee industrial buildings

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Zilber Property Group has expanded its industrial portfolio with the acquisition of four buildings in metro Milwaukee. Located in New Berlin and Franklin, the buildings range in size from 80,000 to 125,000 square feet, with a combined total of 385,000 square feet. They include: 5333-5349 S. Emmer Drive, New Berlin:

5333-5349 S. Emmer Drive, New Berlin: 123,000 square feet built in 2004

5400 S. Westridge Drive, New Berlin: 111,000 square feet built in 1995

9630 S. 54th Street, Franklin: 80,000 square feet built in 1997

9705 S. Oakwood Park Drive, Franklin: 89,000 square feet built in 2019

“We remain focused on expanding our portfolio by developing and acquiring high quality industrial facilities in sought after locations," said Bill Wigchers, Zilber's chief executive officer. "

The combination of highly functional industrial properties, excellent locations, and a diverse mix of established tenants made it a compelling addition. We are excited to welcome these properties and tenants to our growing industrial portfolio.”

The buildings are fully leased to eight tenants, including local, regional, and international companies engaged in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and logistics.

"Each property is located in an established business park with essential infrastructure and easy access to major transportation systems," a Zilber press release said. "Features of the properties include modern clear heights, ample parking, abundant shipping and receiving areas, and efficient ingress and egress."

“This investment reinforces Zilber’s commitment to growth in southeast Wisconsin,” Wigchers said.