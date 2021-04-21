More than half of Foxconn jobs expected to be with Foxconn Industrial Internet under new deal

Company can now also avoid default because of a pandemic

By
Arthur Thomas
-
An April 2021 aerial of the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant. Credit: Curtis Waltz, aerialscapes.com
More than half of the jobs Foxconn and its related entities committed to creating in a new tax incentive deal with the state of Wisconsin are expected to be with Foxconn Industrial Internet’s U.S. subsidiary,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display