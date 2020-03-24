Monterey Mills, Eder Flag partner to make respirator masks

Janesville-based Monterey Mills and Oak Creek-based Eder Flag are partnering on the production of respirator masks for front-line medical personnel and others in need of face coverings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Monterey Mills’ typical products include knitted pile fabric used for paint rollers, wool and wool-blended buffing pads, hospital pads, wash mitts, apparel, toys and home furnishings.

The company has already entered into a supplier with a large regional health system in Wisconsin to provide an initial 20,000 barrier masks. The Milwaukee Health Department has also requested 2,500 masks, which the company plans to donate.

“Monterey Mills has the fabric inventory and manufacturing capacity to produce millions of masks,” said Dan Sinykin, president of Monterey Mills. “But we are continuing to look for more trim components, like elastic, to boost supplies and for additional cut and sew partners to support Eder’s efforts.”

The masks are designed to be re-usable and can be cleaned with an industrial or home washer. Eder Flag is converting a part of its flag-sewing operations to produce the barrier masks.

“Instead of sewing together the stars and stripes to make U.S. flags, we’re ready to help fill an urgent local and national need. We have the infrastructure and will take necessary steps with our workforce and facility to ramp up production of these masks to the best of our ability,” said Jodi Goglio, chief operating officer of Eder Flag. “We’re very familiar with Monterey Mills and it makes perfect sense for these two Wisconsin companies to collaborate on this project.”