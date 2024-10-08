Subscribe
Manufacturing

Molson Coors workers on strike seeking increased wages, new scheduling

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee
Last updated

A group of 43 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee plant are on strike after their contract expired Oct. 1

The IAM’s Midwest Territory represents mechanics and machine repair workers at the brewery, represented by IAM Locals 66 and 510, according to a statement from the union.

Unionized workers seek increased wages that keep up with inflation and other “area benchmarks,” along with a better work/life balance. Specifically, IAM workers say Molson Coors “insists” on an alternate work schedule, which negatively impacts their work/life balance.

“The IAM will provide our members with the necessary resources and will continue to support them as they fight for a fair contract that reflects their critical contributions to Molson Coors’s success,” according to a statement from union. “We call upon Molson Coors to come to the bargaining table to resolve these differences quickly.”

In a statement, Molson Coors said it is hopeful an agreement will be reached soon and that the strike should not impact the availability of retail products.

“We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles and we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone,” according to the statement.

More than 40 Molson Coors workers are on strike in Milwaukee. Image courtesy of IAM.

