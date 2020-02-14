Molson Coors stays on as Brewers’ beer sponsor

Molson Coors Beverage Co. will no longer hold the naming rights for Miller Park after the 2020 season, but the company remains a big-time sponsor of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team on Thursday announced a multi-year extension with Molson Coors as its official beer partner.

Miller Park will be re-named American Family Field in 2021, when a 15-year sponsorship agreement with Madison-based American Family Insurance takes effect. The deal was announced last year.

“We deeply value our partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Co. and look forward to the continued collaboration for many years to come,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations at the Brewers.

Molson Coors’ contract extension includes the Miller Lite Landing, a new viewing deck and seating area opening this season in the left-center field Loge Level. It will have a full-service bar, three rows of seating with tables, flatscreen high-definition TVs, charging stations and cold drink holders.

A limited number of general admission tickets for the Miller Lite Landing will be sold for each game, with seating and tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets include a $10 food and beverage credit.

The former Miller Lite Deck will be rebranded as Leinie Lodge. The premium seating area above the right-field bleachers hosts groups of 25 to 60 people.

In addition, Molson Coors will open a new Terrapin Beer Company bar on the Field Level near the right-field corner.

“Miller is interwoven with the Brewer’s history and the City of Milwaukee’s history, so we are thrilled to continue our partnership,” said Andrew McGuire, Great Lakes regional vice president for Molson Coors . “Even though there’s still snow on the ground, summer is right around the corner and today’s news means Brewers fans will once again be able to cheer on the Crew on a hot day with a cold Miller Lite.”

In October, Molson Coors announced plans to streamline its operations, which involved moving its corporate headquarters from Denver to Chicago. The structuring plans also will include a shift in functional support roles from several locations around the country to Milwaukee.

In exchange for Miller Coors’ reinvestment in Milwaukee, the city will offer Molson Coors Brewing Co. a $2 million incentive package as part of the company’s restructuring plans, which include bringing “hundreds” of jobs to Milwaukee.