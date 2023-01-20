Molson Coors renews sponsorship agreement with Wisconsin Center District

Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Company and the Wisconsin Center District announced a three-year sponsorship renewal. The deal includes exclusive sponsorship rights of the Miller High Life Theatre, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Wisconsin Center.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Molson Coors has had a longstanding relationship with the Wisconsin Center District since the opening of its convention center in 1998,” said Dan Idstein, general manager of sales at Molson Coors. “Molson Coors and Wisconsin Center District share the same goal of elevating Milwaukee as a vibrant city. We are thrilled that Molson Coors and our more than 1,700 Milwaukee employees can continue to support our local community through this renewed partnership.”

Wisconsin Center District owns and operates the Wisconsin Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

“Wisconsin Center District is committed to strengthening Milwaukee’s reputation and enhancing its cultural attractions through partnerships with likeminded companies like Molson Coors,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the WCD. “We are proud to deepen this partnership to continue to support prosperity in the city of Milwaukee for years to come.”

Construction work on the $456 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center is ongoing an is expected to be complete next year, in time for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

