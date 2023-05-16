Modine expanding Serbian facility to meet growing demand for heat pumps

Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine

Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. is adding a new building at its production facility in Sremska, Serbia. The company, which specializes in thermal management systems and components, is adding space to meet growing demand from the heat pump market in Europe. Once completed, the new facility will manufacture coils for commercial and residential pump applications. “The

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

