MMSD to build $13 million research lab at Oak Creek facility

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
plans to build a $13 million clean-water lab dedicated to testing new technologies that will enhance wastewater treatment and improve public drinking water globally.
The lab, to be built at MMSD’s Oak Creek reclamation facility, will allow water technology businesses, universities, scientists, and inventors to partner with the district to test new ideas on a large scale at a working treatment plant.
“This facility marks the latest progression in Milwaukee’s long history of wastewater and water technology innovation,” said Kevin Shafer
, executive director of MMSD. “The new technologies have incredible potential to increase energy reuse, improve filtration, prevent sewer overflows, and save millions of dollars for ratepayers.”
Once the new lab is finished, the first tests at the research facility will involve two emerging primary filtration technologies that are currently not in operation at a large scale in the United States.
The two-year pilot study is receiving federal support with a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Another $1.2 million grant is being provided for the project from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a Monday announcement from MMSD.
The research lab will help support the region’s application for a National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engine award. That effort is being spearheaded by the Milwaukee-based nonprofit The Water Council
.
In May 2023
, The Water Council, along with several partnering organizations, was awarded $1 million from the NSF to plan a regional innovation engine that will address water and energy resilience for manufacturers and utilities. That effort could eventually bring up $160 million in NSF funds to eastern Wisconsin over the next decade.
“Once again, MMSD is showing its leadership in developing wastewater technologies that will help reduce carbon emissions and preserve critical freshwater resources,” said Dean Amhaus
, president and CEO of The Water Council. “This facility is a huge step in the development of the Water + Energy Forward engine.”
Construction on the research facility is expected to begin in 2026. The primary filtration technologies being tested will likely replace the current process used by MMSD in the second stage of wastewater treatment.