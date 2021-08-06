MMAC’s Steve Baas to lead state roadbuilders group

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce's top lobbyist is headed to a state association that represents roadbuilders. Steve Baas, senior vice president of government affairs at MMAC, will become executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation…

The The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce 's top lobbyist is headed to a state association that represents roadbuilders. Steve Baas , senior vice president of government affairs at MMAC, will become executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association beginning Sept. 7, the group announced yesterday. Baas has led MMAC's lobbying efforts since 2005. He has been an outspoken advocate of major highway projects throughout the Milwaukee area, including the planned reconstruction and expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges in Milwaukee County. "Steve has a long track record of working with diverse communities of interest to reach consensus solutions on complex issues," Jeff Parisi, WTBA past president and head of its executive director search committee, said in a statement. "We’re excited to tap into his combination of experience, leadership and strategic thinking, and we are confident those tools will be big assets as we work with industry advocates and elected officials to build on the momentum around the message that investing in transportation is a key component of building a brighter future for all of Wisconsin." Baas is replacing Pat Goss at WTBA. Goss was recently named executive director of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which oversees and monitors all operations and maintenance of American Family Field in Milwaukee. Bass said in a statement a strong transportation system "is the backbone of a strong economy and strong communities." "The role of WTBA as a trusted voice of transportation expertise will be more important than ever as changes in technology, mobility options, and the nature of work itself demand increasingly creative and innovative solutions to our critical transportation and transportation funding needs," he said.