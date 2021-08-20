MMAC president Tim Sheehy appointed to chair stadium district board

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has appointed Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce president Tim Sheehy to be the chairman of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board of Directors, which oversees American Family Field.

Sheehy will succeed Milwaukee World Festival president and CEO Don Smiley, who chose not to seek another term as chair of the stadium board.

Sheehy and the MMAC have been advocates for the stadium, ever since the project was proposed in the 1990s.

“Thanks to the hard work done by Tim and the MMAC to pass legislation to get this ballpark built, the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin have the baseball institution that we know and love,” said Evers. “I am confident that he will put that same kind of effort and determination into keeping American Family Field as one of the best ballparks in professional baseball.”

“Wisconsin’s investment in this ballpark has paid tremendous dividends for metro Milwaukee and for all of Wisconsin,” said Sheehy. “I look forward to building on Milwaukee’s reputation as a major league city by ensuring that American Family Field remains a premier entertainment destination that baseball fans can enjoy for generations to come.”