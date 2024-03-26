Mitchell International parking nearing capacity with travel surge during spring break

As a result of a spring break travel surge at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport some of its parking lots are nearing capacity.

Therefore, some of the airport’s parking lots may be closed to travelers that did not make an advanced reservation, the airport announced Tuesday.

“Travelers may be directed to other lots, so please allow for extra time to park and get to the terminal,” the airport said in a news release. “Travelers flying from MKE are strongly encouraged to use Uber, Lyft, family, friends, or public transit to get to the airport.”

Later in the day on Tuesday, the airport said on X (formerly Twitter), “our parking lots are full and may be closed to customers without reservations.”

Parking reservations at Mitchell International can be made by using the MKE SmartPark mobile app. Parking reservations must be made a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

In February, Mitchell International said it was expecting a busy month of March at the airport. It said that airlines were planning about 360,000 departing seats from MKE during the month, which is up 20% from 300,000 in February and up 19% compared to March of 2023.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International in 2023 exceeded 6 million travelers for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport reported that it served 6,015,731 passengers in 2023, a 10.6% increase compared to 2022.