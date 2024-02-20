Mitchell International gearing up for busy March

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is preparing for a busy month of March serving spring break travelers heading to warm weather destinations.

During March, airlines are planning about 360,000 departing seats from MKE, which is up 20% from 300,000 in February and up 19% compared to March of 2023.

The airport will offer 26 nonstop departures to Florida on Saturdays during the spring break peak period this year and 10 nonstop departures on Saturdays to other warm weather destinations. Those destinations include: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Phoenix, Cancun and Jamaica. Most of the flights are offered by Southwest Airlines. Other airlines providing the flights include: Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, American and Apple/Funjet.

Numerous other flights will be offered on the other days of the week from Milwaukee to warm weather destinations. American Airlines has daily flights to Miami and Phoenix. Apple Vacations/Funjet Vacations has daily flights to Cancun. Frontier Airlines has daily flights to Orlando. Southwest Airlines has daily flights to Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa. Spirit Airlines has daily flights to Orlando. Sun Country Airlines has daily flights to Cancun.

“MKE’s airline partners are offering so many incredible nonstop spring break destinations this year, the hardest part of booking your trip is deciding where you want to go,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “With more departing flights, larger aircraft, and convenient flight times from MKE, we’re excited to help Milwaukee-area travelers find the spring break trip they’ve always dreamed of taking.”

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International in 2023 exceeded 6 million travelers for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport recently reported that it served 6,015,731 passengers in 2023, a 10.6% increase compared to 2022.