Mitchell Airport planning job fair as traffic up 2.8% from March

Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport continued to return in April with 344,791 passengers coming on and off planes there during the month.

The traffic total was a 2.8% increase from March and a dramatic increase from the 11,493 passengers that came through Mitchell in April 2020.

However, April’s total was still more than 240,000 passengers below the same time in 2019, showing just how far the airport has to go to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Still, operations are continuing to ramp up and Mitchell officials are planning to hold a job fair June 15 to help fill vacant positions at restaurants, retail shops, service providers, airlines, TSA and other employers. Representatives from various airport companies and tenants will be collecting information, conducting interviews and even hiring on the spot for open positions.

There is not a set number of positions the airport and its tenants are hiring for, Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing, said in an email. He noted that even if all existing positions were filled, tenants want to recruit for the future as travel continues to rebound.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the south end of the concession mall near the entrance to Concourse E. Free parking and bus passes will be available for all job seekers. Attendees should park in the airport’s hourly parking and a voucher will be provided. COVID protocols will be in place for the event and attendees will be required to wear a face covering.