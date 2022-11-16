Milz Health Group acquired by Utah-based firm

Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

Milwaukee-based Milz Health Group has been acquired by Lehi City, Utah-based PCF Insurance Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Milz Health Group is a full-service health insurance agency providing coverage to Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals and coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Offerings include Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplemental Insurance policies (Medigap plans) and

Milz Health Group is a full-service health insurance agency providing coverage to Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals and coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Offerings include Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplemental Insurance policies (Medigap plans) and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans (PDP).

PCF Insurance Services is a consultant and insurance brokerage firm with more than 150 agency partners in more than 285 locations.

"PCF Insurance Agency Partners are deep-rooted, trusted advisors for their clients, and with more than 50 years serving Wisconsin with affordable health coverage, the Milz Health Group team was an ideal partner to expand our presence into that market," said PCF Insurance chairman, founder and CEO Peter C. Foy in a press release.

"PCF's entrepreneurial focus opens the door to more growth opportunities while allowing us to continue to be who we are, guided by our core values, which are important to the way we conduct our business," said Milz Health Group principal Jason Milz.