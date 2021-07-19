Milwaukee World Festival unveils Summerfest Business Alliance program

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the producer of Summerfest, announced today that it has created a new business program, the Summerfest Business Alliance. In a news release, the organization said the program was developed to provide companies and their employees with “unique entertainment experiences, as well as facilitating networking and volunteer opportunities for members throughout the year.”

“We wanted to create a program that delivers value to companies and their employees well beyond the nine days of Summerfest, said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Summerfest Business Alliance members can expect an elevated Summerfest experience for their guests, in addition to opportunities to network with other members at events during and beyond the dates of Summerfest, and much, much more.”

Companies who join the Summerfest Business Alliance will receive the following membership benefits:

The best prices on Summerfest general admission tickets

Free parking and Captains Deck (VIP area) passes

Free admission to “Summerfest Business Alliance Member Appreciation Day” at Summerfest, a day to celebrate members and their employees

Members-only Summerfest Business Alliance networking event in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Networking events during Summerfest and throughout the year

Pre-sale opportunities

Venue and private party rental discounts

Offers and discounts from Summerfest sponsors

Inclusion in online member directory and member spotlights

Employee volunteer opportunities

Members will also have exclusive access to an elevated VIP deck during Summerfest beginning at 6 p.m. In addition, on select days during the festival, BizTimes Media, the official media and content partner of Summerfest Business Alliance, will host networking events for members on the VIP deck.

For more information, or to join area companies that are currently members, visit MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com/SBA.

This year, Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.