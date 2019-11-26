Milwaukee Valve acquired by Indiana-based NIBCO

Elkhart, Indiana-based NIBCO Inc. has completed its acquisition of Milwaukee Valve Co. and plans to continue operating the business as a separate wholly-owned subsidiary.

“We are thrilled to build upon and deepen Milwaukee Valve’s long history of high standards of manufacturing excellence and serving its customers,” said Rex Martin, chairman of NIBCO. “Our interest in Milwaukee Valve was driven by our admiration for its multi-generational family-owned history, strong corporate culture, and long term performance, which are consistent with NIBCO’s core values.”

In a press release, NIBCO said it plans no changes to Milwaukee Valve’s sales, customer service, administrative, manufacturing or distribution operations. Rick Giannini, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Valve, will continue to lead the company.

The company was established in 1901 and currently has its headquarters and warehouse in New Berlin – just west of South Moorland Road and north of I-43 – and a brass foundry in Prairie du Sac. It also has a manufacturing facility in Tonglu, China. It makes more than 6,000 products including high-quality, high-precision valves for the commercial, industrial and Navy marine markets

NIBCO was founded in 1904 and currently has 10 manufacturing plants throughout the U.S., Mexico and Poland.