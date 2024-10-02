Milwaukee Tool opens new $60 million plant in Mississippi

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool
has expanded once again with a new plant to support its significant growth. The manufacturer has opened a new $60 million manufacturing facility in Grenada, Mississippi.
The plant is Milwaukee Tool’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States with more than 500,000 square feet of space. More then 800 people will work at the Grenada location, which is the company's eighth facility in Mississippi.
"Our rapid growth continues to accelerate, and this new facility in Grenada plays a crucial role in maintaining our trajectory of excellence in serving our distributor and user partners,” said Scott Griswold
, group president of the Professional Accessories Business Unit at Milwaukee Tool. “This success is the direct result of recruiting some of the best talent around the nation, especially in the state of Mississippi. Our strong people and our unique culture are unlike anything else in the industry.”
Milwaukee Tool’s sales grew 11.2%
in local currency during the first half of 2024, according to the mid-year report from its parent company, Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
The Grenada plant will produce Milwaukee Tool's line of accessories, including the company's SAWZALL Blades. The facility will expand into additional product lines over time.
Over the last five years, Milwaukee Tool has invested $675 million in expansion projects in the United States.
In addition to the Grenada location, the company has facilities in Greenwood, Olive Branch and Jackson, Mississippi; Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Cookeville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; and Greenwood, Indiana.
