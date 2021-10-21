Milwaukee Tool downtown office project wins two ‘Deal of the Year’ awards from CARW

Other winners include MPM project, Leonardo DRS deal, Heartland Produce HQ, Steinhafels Green Bay

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering of Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office. Rendering: Stephen Perry Smith Architects
Rendering of Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office. Rendering: Stephen Perry Smith Architects
Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office expansion took home two wins Wednesday night during the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin's annual Deal of the Year awards. CARW each year recognizes major commercial real estate projects in…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display