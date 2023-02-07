Milwaukee startup CodeBaby integrates Chat GPT with its AI avatars

Milwaukee-based tech startup CodeBaby Inc.,
which creates digital avatars for use across various industries, has started integrating Chat GPT
with its conversational AI avatars (CAIAs).
Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (Chat GPT) is a new type of language model that optimizes dialogs in a conversational way through the use of artificial intelligence. CodeBaby's CAIAs have been used in corporate training and customer service as well as educational environments.
Norrie Daroga,
president of CodeBaby, said the addition of Chat GPT enhances the user experience by fine-tuning quick responses and making conversations more realistic.
“It has always been my life’s work to see technology and human interaction become a seamless experience,” said Daroga. “Adding this feature to our software and platform brings the next digital evolution and interactive experience to anyone.”
[caption id="attachment_510545" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Navroz "Norrie" Daroga[/caption]
ChatGPT was launched by San Francisco-based OpenAI
in November 2022. The platform's dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.
“Just as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have become important aids in daily living for almost 70% of Americans, what we are doing at CodeBaby has also become a critical toolset for any business or organization that wants to keep up with technological growth in that area,” said Christine Chubenko,
chief technology officer at TAG MultiMedia,
an ad-tech agency that partnered with CodeBaby during the creation of the new CAIAs.
CodeBaby’s avatars are customizable and can display compassion, empathy and a sense of humor. The virtual characters use conversational artificial intelligence to interact with users.
The pandemic has given CodeBaby a boost in customers as people not only learn and seek entertainment virtually, but also increasingly use telehealth services. Daroga told BizTimes Media
in December that his goal for the company was to broaden offerings in the remote patient monitoring and digital health fields.
"While the (Chat GPT) technology is new, and its responses aren’t necessarily reliable, we’ve begun exploring the best and safest ways to integrate the service into our avatars and into our back-end conversation tools," reads an announcement on CodeBaby's website.
The company is currently testing two use cases for Chat GPT technology.