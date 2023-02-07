Milwaukee startup CodeBaby integrates Chat GPT with its AI avatars

By
-
CodeBaby's customizable avatars. Image courtesy of CodeBaby.

Milwaukee-based tech startup CodeBaby Inc., which creates digital avatars for use across various industries, has started integrating Chat GPT with its conversational AI avatars (CAIAs). Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (Chat GPT) is a new type of language model that optimizes dialogs in a conversational way through the use of artificial intelligence. CodeBaby’s CAIAs have been

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

