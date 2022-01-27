Milwaukee software startup Dinvy temporarily offering their platform for free

By
Ashley Smart
-
Milwaukee-based software startup Dinvy is looking to help other local businesses through their “Let’s Go Milwaukee” campaign. The Dinvy platform offers a professional services automation and time tracking solution. From February through May, any interested…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

