Milwaukee software startup Dinvy temporarily offering their platform for free

Milwaukee-based software startup Milwaukee-based software startup Dinvy is looking to help other local businesses through their “Let’s Go Milwaukee” campaign. The Dinvy platform offers a professional services automation and time tracking solution. From February through May, any interested Milwaukee company can get a free license for a year to use Dinvy, with a limit of 50 total businesses. The first 10 companies to partner with Dinvy will get a free license for five years. Dinvy software is designed to help freelancers, entrepreneurs and startups, as well as established small to mid-size professional services organizations run their entire business. The software uses bot technology to keep teams on track by managing the menial tasks of reminders, follow-ups and reporting. Dinvy also offers user-friendly solutions from quotation to invoice, project creation to resource planning and revenue recognition to reporting. Each module includes insights shown through dashboard-like graphs and overviews. “The Dinvy difference is how we engage time tracking and integrations into MS Teams, Zoom and Slack,” said Tim Schmitt , director of sales. "Our method to implement adoption is focused on how team members actually collaborate. If we make that something that’s very accessible and easy, that’s going to help make sure an individual isn’t being overly burdened with tasks and it’s also going to make management happy because they’re going to have insights into what’s going on with their projects.” Prior to joining the Dinvy team, Schmitt was a part of the company Campaign Go. That’s where he met Dennis Casey, managing director at Dinvy. Schmitt also previously worked for the company Fast Slow Motion and helped them open a New York office. “I come from the sales side so I know how frustrating it can be when a salesperson like myself goes ‘Hey, I just sold something and I’m going to need 1,000 hours and we need you to start next week,’” Schmitt said. “That wasn’t something really being done well and we’ve always known that some of the available time management tools aren’t really perfect.” The Dinvy platform was in development for about a year before launching this past November. The company did beta testing with Milwaukee company Neostella. Schmitt said the beta testing allowed the Dinvy team to prove the scalability of the product, as Neostella has been able to add several employees since implementing the platform. The Dinvy team is working toward offering the platform to companies taking part in the BizStarts program and has partnered with the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition. They are in talks with Scale Up Milwaukee WEDC and The Commons. “We wanted to start seeing Milwaukee succeed and we made the decision that this was going to be one of our core philosophies,” Schmitt said. “We do want to prop up other Milwaukee businesses. I haven’t looked at it like we’re competing (with other cities), but I know that we can foster good local talent.”