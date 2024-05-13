Milwaukee Rep closing in on fundraising goal to rebuild downtown theater complex

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater
was in shooting distance of the $78 million it needs to fully fund its Associated Bank Theater Center
project when it gathered supporters for a groundbreaking ceremony outside its box office Saturday afternoon.
Following the ceremony, which took place just before The Curtain Call Ball, Frances White, the theater’s director media relations, said the campaign had raised roughly $76 million. That’s about $4 million more since the last time the theater offered a fundraising update for the Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign in late February.
White said the project boosters were hoping to get even closer to the $78 million mark at the Curtain Call Ball, which is the theater’s annual fundraising event.
Originally estimated to cost about $75 million in 2022, but driven to $78 million by inflationary pressures, the project includes the construction of three performance spaces; a large, unified lobby providing ample opportunities for community events; a dedicated Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center that will serve more than 20,000 students; and an expanded offsite production center employing hundreds of local artisans and venues with modern audience amenities.
Construction on the complex, which will be built within the same space as The Rep’s existing Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee, is expected to last through the fall of 2025.
On Saturday supporters, including leaders of the construction and architectural firms leading the project, and key donors, like Ellen and Joe Checota
, whose confidential gift to the expansion – the second largest in the Milwaukee Rep’s history – led the Rep to create the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, in honor of their philanthropy, gathered to shovel a bit of dirt and mark the milestone.
“Today we're breaking ground on the Associated Bank Theater Center, ensuring that Wisconsin has a home for world-class theater and educational programs for decades to come,” said Judy Hansen
, the president of the theater’s board of trustees. “On behalf of the board of trustees, I would like to express our gratitude to more than 100 volunteers on our boards and cabinet campaign. The 500 plus donors who have given generously are exceptional building teams and are deeply engaged community partners. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”
[caption id="attachment_590149" align="aligncenter" width="1005"]
Supporters of the Milwaukee Rep's Associated Bank Theater Center project pose for groundbreaking ceremony photos on Saturday outside the theater's entrance.