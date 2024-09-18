Milwaukee Public Market selected to co-host 12th International Public Markets Conference

Milwaukee Public Market
will co-host the International Public Markets Conference in 2025 in tandem with a location in New York, as selected by the Project for Public Spaces
on Monday.
Ranked the top public market in the nation earlier this year by USA Today, the Milwaukee Public Market will co-host the International Public Market Conference from June 12 to June 14, 2025.
"This is a landmark achievement for the Public Market, and we are thrilled to co-host this conference with such a respected organization like Project for Public Spaces," said Paul Schwartz
, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and the Historic Third Ward's business improvement district.
The conference will invite over 400 public market leaders from around the world, including market operators and managers, local food and placemaking advocates, civil society groups, policymakers, consultants, and academic researchers to investigate market practices and the influence of public markets in shaping urban spaces, according to a press release.
“We look forward to welcoming an international crowd and showcasing our outstanding placemaking initiatives, including our city's public markets, which have been key to driving our city's economic and community growth,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Amidst panel discussions and several networking and social events, this event will also introduce two new public markets in Wisconsin: the Madison Public Market and the Green Bay Public Market.
This event will mark the return of the International Public Market Conference to the United States for the first time since 2012.
“Milwaukee’s dynamic public markets scene is outstanding and offers a rich variety of markets that will provide our international audience with exceptional learning opportunities,” said Kelly Verel, Project for Public Spaces’ co-executive director.
The conference will take place during the Milwaukee Public Market’s 20th
anniversary.
Locations for the conference have not yet been released.
"We're fortunate that we were able to provide multiple venue options which helped our selection as host city," said Paige Hammond
, marketing and communications manager for the Milwaukee Public Market. "Although our primary venues have not been finalized, I can confirm that between break-out sessions, mobile workshops, tours and more, our next step with Project for Public Spaces is to select locations in as many Milwaukee market
s and communities as possible in the coming weeks and months."