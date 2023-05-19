Milwaukee Milkmen will host American Association All-Star Game at Franklin Field

The Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game at Franklin Field on July 18.

The Milkmen are a professional minor league baseball team that is not affiliated with a Major League Baseball franchise. They play in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent professional baseball league founded in 2005.

The Milkmen started play in 2019 at Franklin Field, a 4,000-seat ballpark built at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin and the anchor of the mixed-use Ballpark Commons development.

The American Association All-Star Game includes two days of festivities beginning on July 17 and including the game on July 18. In addition to the game it will include a home run derby, a beer festival, golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays , live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.

“Hosting the American Association All-Star Game is a huge honor — we’re grateful to the owners and our commissioner for this great opportunity,” said Milwaukee Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman. “Our fans will welcome the best players in our league, showcasing their talents in the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby — even a little golf. The entire Milwaukee Milkmen organization is excited about this big event as it’s an opportunity to showcase the entire Ballpark Commons development and the great city of Franklin.”

Tickets to the All-Star game will be available for purchase to the general public beginning May 30.