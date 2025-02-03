Milwaukee grocer Monterrey Market to expand into third store

A Milwaukee Latin American grocery store will take the place of a shuttered Walmart Neighborhood Market store on the city’s west side.

The store at 7025 W. Main St., which closed in May, was recently sold to an affiliate of Monterrey Market for $4.3 million, state property records show.

Monterrey Market, owned by Milwaukee businessman Robert Montemayor, sells American and Latin American products at two locations on Milwaukee’s south side.

- Advertisement -

According to license applications filed with the city, Montemayor plans to renovate the 40,000-square-foot store at 7025 W. Main St. to include more cooking space for Monterrey Market’s ready-made meals.

The store bills itself as “more than just a grocery store; we are a place where traditions are honored, and connections are strengthened.”

Monterrey Market’s first location opened in 2010 in a 9,000-square-foot store at 3014 S. 13th St. The second location opened in 2020 in a 38,000-square-foot space at 3920 S. 27th St., which was formerly a Toys “R” Us store.