Milwaukee firm plans new duplex, triplex project in Germantown

Milwaukee-basedhas proposed a 42-unit apartment community in Germantown. Cirrus is working with Faith Lutheran Church at W172 N11187 Division Road to develop the southern portion of the church's 10-acre property into market-rate apartments, according to village documents. The firm plans to create a new access point to the site from Division Road and construct 15 buildings with two and three units each. Units will range from one to three-bedrooms and all include private entrances and garages. "The development will offer upscale, market-rate rental housing options not available in the current market," Cirrus said in a memo to the village. "In addition to high-quality interior finishes consistent with new construction standards, each unit will feature its own private front entrance and private enclosed yard, such that the project will have the appearance and feel of a single-family community.", Cirrus Property Group vice president of development, told the Germantown Plan Commission Monday night that the target demographic for the project is young families and empty nesters looking to downsize, both of which are demographics that are growing in Germantown, he said. Early rent estimates are between $2,000 and $3,000 a month, according to Hasbani. The project will need to go through several approvals with the village before construction can begin. Cirrus sough initial feedback from the Plan Commission Monday, which included concerns about traffic, density, design and the for-rent nature of the product over a for-sale model. Founded in 2023, this is the first apartment project that Cirrus has gone public with. The firm recently