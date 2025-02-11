Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Milwaukee firm plans new duplex, triplex project in Germantown

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Map from Galbraith Carnahan Architects
Learn more about:
Cirrus Property GroupDaniel Hasbani

Milwaukee-based Cirrus Property Group has proposed a 42-unit apartment community in Germantown. Cirrus is working with Faith Lutheran Church at W172 N11187 Division Road to develop the southern portion of the church’s 10-acre property into market-rate apartments, according to village documents. The firm plans to create a new access point to the site from Division

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.