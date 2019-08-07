Milwaukee Film to host new Minority Health Film Festival

Milwaukee Film is hosting a new four-day film festival focused on health and minority populations, featuring a discussion with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

The inaugural Minority Health Film Festival, presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, will be held Sept. 12-15. The event will include eight film selections, an interactive health fair and community forums focused on advancing public engagement on the health status of racial ethnic minority populations.

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club” and a mental health awareness advocate, will participate in a moderated discussion at Turner Hall on Sept. 12 as part of the festival.

“Openly discussing issues of mental, emotional and physical health was once taboo in communities of color, and still is to a certain extent,” said Geraud Blanks, Black Lens and community festivals director at Milwaukee Film. “However, mediums like film allow us to engage and share very personal stories we might not otherwise, inspiring much-needed conversations about health and healing. That’s what this film festival is all about, sharing experiences and learning from one another.”

In addition to Froedtert & MCW, the festival is supported by the All of US Research Program at MCW, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, The Dohmen Company Foundation, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and UnitedHealthcare.

“The festival allows us to connect with community members in ways which are different than the typical connections we make with individuals when they visit one of our clinics or hospitals for their health care needs,” said Heidi Moore, director of emerging markets and inclusion at Froedtert Health. “During the health film festival, our providers and staff members will watch films, participate in health-related activities, and engage in dialogue with community members.”

Additional featured speakers during the festival include Styles P of rap trio The LOX, and medical writer, medical ethicist and author Harriet Washington.

Tickets are available on the Milwaukee Film website.