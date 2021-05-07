Milwaukee Brewing Co. to boost craft beer production by nearly 70%

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Milwaukee Brewing Co. had seven new brewery tanks delivered to its brewery at 1128 N. 9th St. in Milwaukee. Photo by Maredithe Meyer.
Milwaukee Brewing Co. will have seven brewery tanks shipped to its facility today, allowing the brewery to increase its annual craft beer production by nearly 70%. MBC chief executive officer Dave Hock says the new…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display