Milwaukee Brewing Co. to boost craft beer production by nearly 70%

Milwaukee Brewing Co. will have seven brewery tanks shipped to its facility today, allowing the brewery to increase its annual craft beer production by nearly 70%. MBC chief executive officer Dave Hock says the new…

Quality Tank Solutions and delivered to MCB’s 9th Street location in Milwaukee. Each brewery tank can produce 240 barrels of beer, which equates to about 24 million pints of beer per year.With the increased capacity, MCB will hire 8 employees to operate a new shift. The company also has plans to hire more brewing, production and hospitality workers throughout the summer months, according to a press release.MCB was founded in 1997 and began as the Milwaukee Ale House with a custom 15bbl brewery. The brewpub has since grown to produce year-round ales with over 300 unique seasonal flavors and a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per year. Milwaukee Brewing Co. will have seven brewery tanks shipped to its facility today, allowing the brewery to increase its annual craft beer production by nearly 70%.MBC chief executive officer Dave Hock says the new capacity will allow the brewery to create and innovate new products like LoCal Haze IPA, hard seltzers and new cocktails slated to launch this summer.“This incredible opportunity allows us to increase production of Milwaukee craft beer classics, like Louie’s Demise,” Hock said in a statement. “We’ll also be able to scale up our contract work with national total alcoholic beverage producers to help them develop their own new products.”The brewery tanks were purchased from Marshfield-basedand delivered to MCB’s 9th Street location in Milwaukee. Each brewery tank can produce 240 barrels of beer, which equates to about 24 million pints of beer per year.With the increased capacity, MCB will hire 8 employees to operate a new shift. The company also has plans to hire more brewing, production and hospitality workers throughout the summer months, according to a press release.MCB was founded in 1997 and began as the Milwaukee Ale House with a custom 15bbl brewery. The brewpub has since grown to produce year-round ales with over 300 unique seasonal flavors and a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per year.