Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic expands distribution nationally via new partnership

By
-
Top Note Tonic co-founders Noah Swanson and Mary Pellettieri.
Top Note Tonic co-founders Noah Swanson and Mary Pellettieri.

Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic, a manufacturer of craft mixers and soft drinks, is partnering with Gordon Food Service to distribute its products to bars and restaurants nationwide. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gordon Food Service is one of the largest family-operated food service distributors in North America. “Our partnership with Gordon Food Service allows us

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
