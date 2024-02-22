Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic expands distribution nationally via new partnership

Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic
, a manufacturer of craft mixers and soft drinks, is partnering with Gordon Food Service
to distribute its products to bars and restaurants nationwide.
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gordon Food Service is one of the largest family-operated food service distributors in North America.
"Our partnership with Gordon Food Service allows us to reach deeper into the hospitality industry, serving the demand of mixologists across the nation who have made Top Note a cult favorite brand,” said Mary Pellettieri
, co-founder of Top Note. “This partnership presents an opportunity to enhance the dining and hospitality experience for consumers by offering our premium mixers and soft drinks. We believe our craft beverages can elevate the culinary journey, providing a richer and more enjoyable experience for patrons in bars, restaurants, and hotels.”
Pellettieri initially launched Top Note Tonic in 2015 after spending more than 25 years in the craft beer business. Top Note relies on whole ingredients
like grapefruit peel, herbs, real cane sugars and lemon juice to create its various products. The company’s soda lineup includes flavors like grapefruit, lemon limeade, cola and ginger.
Top Note also recently announced a distribution partnership with Lincolnwood, Illinois-based Louis Glunz Beer Inc.
to distribute its products throughout all Mariano's grocery stores in the state.