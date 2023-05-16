Made in Milwaukee: Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic takes a craft approach to mixers and soft drinks

By
-
Top Note Tonic’s new lemon-limeade is canned at one of the company’s partner co-packing facilities.
Top Note Tonic 531 S. Water St., Milwaukee INDUSTRY: Beverage manufacturing EMPLOYEES: 2 store.topnotetonic.com You can’t argue with taste. Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic has created a line of mixers and soft drinks with an award-winning flavor. Top Note’s Classic Tonic Water has won more awards than any other tonic water currently on the market, according

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

