Frontdesk raises another $4.8 million

On the heels of announcing its first corporate acquisition, Milwaukee-based short-term rental startup Frontdesk has raised another $4.8 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The startup’s latest funding round has had participation from 15 investors thus far, according to the filing.
Frontdesk has experienced rapid growth over the past few years, acquiring several properties from shuttered competitor WanderJaunt last year and 77 other properties from three separate competitors in 2020.
Frontdesk has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States the past two years. The company currently operates in 35 U.S. markets.
Not including this latest funding round, Frontdesk has raised $22 million in equity financing since being founded in 2017. The company declined to comment at this time on its latest fundraising efforts.