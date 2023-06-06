Frontdesk acquires Chicago-based short-term rental company

A Frontdesk rental unity. Photo courtesy of Frontdesk.

Milwaukee-based Frontdesk, a short-term apartment rental company, has acquired Chicago-based Zencity, a competing short-term rental operator. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is Frontdesk’s first corporate acquisition. The company now has additional rental units in cities including Chicago and Kansas City. Last August, Frontdesk acquired several properties from the shuttered San Francisco company

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

