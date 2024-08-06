Milwaukee-based HPS/PayMedix acquires health care payments solution

Milwaukee-basedannounced that it has acquired, a health care payments solution created at New York-basedthat helps employees access medical, dental, pharmacy, and other expenses not paid by their insurance. Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a health care technology and services organization. PayMedix, began as the financing arm of HPS over a decade ago Together, HPS/PayMedix and TempoPay now offer a health care financing and payments solution. “Health care costs are increasingly becoming a disproportionate share of the American household wallet, and we need better solutions to manage the stress this puts on family budgets,” saidCEO of HPS/PayMedix. “The acquisition of TempoPay underscores our mission to simplify health care and create greater health equity by removing the financial barriers that stand in the way of employees getting access to the care they need when they need it; not just when they feel that they can afford it.” “TempoPay is the lifeline employees need today so they can access care and maintain their health without fearing high interest bills or avoiding needed care,” said, CEO and co-founder of TempoPay. “We are excited to become a part of HPS/PayMedix’s innovative healthcare payment solution and further our mission to alleviate consumers’ financial pressure. For employers we help maximize the value of their benefits plans, pre-tax accounts, and other well-being programs.”