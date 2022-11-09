Milwaukee-based Healics Wellness to cease operations, lay off workforce

By
-
The Healics Wellness office at 8919 W. Heather Ave. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Last updated on November 9th, 2022 at 02:34 pmMilwaukee-based Healics Wellness, Inc., a health and wellness company offering professional health coaching, employee wellness programs, biometric screenings, employer clinics, and more, will cease operations on Jan. 3, 2023. A WARN notice filed Nov. 4 shows the closure will cause 81 employees to lose their jobs. The

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

