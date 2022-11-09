Milwaukee-based Healics Wellness to cease operations, lay off workforce

Milwaukee-based Healics Wellness, Inc., a health and wellness company offering professional health coaching, employee wellness programs, biometric screenings, employer clinics, and more, will cease operations on Jan. 3, 2023. A WARN notice filed Nov. 4 shows the closure will cause 81 employees to lose their jobs. The Healics Wellness office is located at 8919 W. Heather Ave. The company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination, according to the WARN notice. Lana Sanders, interim president and CEO of Healics Holdings, declined to comment on the office closure Wednesday. In March 2017, Healics and Brookfield-based Interra Health announced plans for a merger. The combined company continued operating under the Healics name.