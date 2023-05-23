Milwaukee-based Elsie Mae’s issues voluntary recall for pot pies, quiches

Milwaukee-based food manufacturer Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies has issued a voluntary recall of its meat and poultry pot pies and quiches, which were sold at stores throughout the state on or before May 19.

The voluntary recall is categorized as Class I, which means there is a “health hazard where there is reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to a press release from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The recall was issued based on evidence found during routine surveillance activities. That evidence showed that several products were manufactured but not inspected.

Those products include but are not limited to: beef and stout pot pie, chicken pot pie, chili pot pie with cornbread topping, Italian wedding pot pie, meatloaf and cheddar with mashed potatoes pot pie, pork and apple pot pie with cheddar sage dough, wild rice and wild mushroom chicken pot pie with rye dough, shepherds pot pie, Reuben pot pie and more.

Thus far, DATCP officials say there have been no illnesses reported by customers who may have consumed one of these products.

Using ingredients from local farmers, Elsie Mae’s produces pies, pot pies, Bloody Mary mixes and jam. The company sells its products at farmers markets and other retail locations from the north side of Milwaukee to the south side of Chicago.