Milwaukee-based Data Holdings acquires data center company Stack41

Milwaukee-based Data Holdings, a Tier III+ data center owned by the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, has acquired Milwaukee-based Stack41, a Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) company that also has operations in Minneapolis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will expand Data Holdings’ capabilities, presence and team size and will help the company continue to grow as a strategic partner to customers needing constant access to their business applications.
“As a long-time partner of Data Holdings, we couldn’t be more pleased about the acquisition of Stack41 as their expertise, knowledge and exceptional customer service will further enhance our operations in Milwaukee,” said Kip Ritchie, president of Data Holdings. “By partnering with Stack41, we will now offer a suite of fully outsourced data center services, in addition to our premier colocation. Customers can also choose from a hybrid mix of services to fit their need at our facility, at their home location, or both.”
Stack41 was founded in 2014 and has since operated as a long-time services partner from within Data Holdings’ Milwaukee facility, servicing the data center’s colocation customers. The company also operates hosting and data backup services out of a 100% uptime facility in Minneapolis. Through their two locations, Stack41 provides easily consumed data center services to businesses across the Midwest. They will continue to service customers in both locations as Data Holdings.
The merger allows Data Holdings to offer a new, comprehensive combined services portfolio to customers including on-site data center management, security, cloud solutions, data storage, container hosting, and business continuity services. The combined organization will also leverage Stack41’s extensive experience in IoT sensor, network, and software in applications that serve end markets as diverse as manufacturing, water treatment, and real estate development.
“The partnership of our two companies delivers exactly what companies want and need – services that are easy to consume, highly scalable and flexible with dynamic tools to order, manage and maintain,” said Ryan Brooks, co-founder of Stack41, and Data Holding’s new general manager “As data services and security providers, we look forward to delivering those services to Data Holding’s customers. By joining the Data Holdings team, we will have the facility and bandwidth to deliver some exciting new capabilities and we look forward to rolling those out in the coming months.”
The Stack41 team will fill several new positions at Data Holdings including vice president of business development, network engineer and network operations center technician.