Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse to open facility in Denver

Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse
, a beverage packaging materials printer and distributor, will double its employee count and bolster its capacity with the addition of a second production facility in Denver.
CBW announced this week it is pursuing a “multi-million-dollar project” that includes leasing a facility within the new Pivot Denver development, located along Interstate 25.
Pivot Denver’s location aligns with CBW's commitment to grow within Federal Opportunity Zones, the company said, which are designated to help spur economic growth and job creation in low-income communities.
The new digital print facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025 and employ 20 people. CBW currently has 18 employees at its Milwaukee headquarters, located at the Century City Business Park on the city’s north side.
“We have been eyeing national expansion for the last 18 months," said Kyle Stephens
, co-founder and president of CBW. "Our team has grown both in size and experience and are now ready to take the next step for the business. While our products are in high demand, the cost of shipping and related environmental impact can be an obstacle when shipping outside of our region. We’ve also developed some solid relationships with both machinery vendors and customers in the Mountain West region and we would like to grow those partnerships while providing a cost and environmental benefit versus shipping across the country."
CBW, a Future 50 company
, has continued expanding over the past several months. In February, the company added a second print line
at its Milwaukee headquarters.
CBW is also still pursuing the addition of a second industrial building at the Century City Business Park.
CBW was represented by Matthew Kawulok
with CRBE
during the lease negotiation process.