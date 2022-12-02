Milwaukee-based CareDirect names new CEO

Milwaukee-based CareDirect, a provider of medication management and compliance solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, has named Dr. Alex Yampolsky, PharmD, chief executive officer of the company.

Yampolsky will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and join CareDirect’s board of directors and ownership group. Matthew Cordio, CareDirect’s managing partner, has transitioned to the role of executive chairman.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead our passionate team as we continue developing user-friendly solutions that prevent drug diversion, simplify daily processes, and reduce the administrative burden that so many healthcare employees and leaders face today,” said Yampolsky Friday in a LinkedIn post.

CareDirect offers a digital medication management solution that enables health care organizations to securely store medication, track inventory, identify drug diversion events and provide compliance reports required by the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

Milwaukee-based medical technology contract manufacturer MPE Inc. sold CareDirect to a group of investors that included Cordio.

“Since spinning out from MPE in 2021 and becoming a standalone company, CareDirect has built a strong foundation and achieved profitable growth,” said Cordio. “We are excited to welcome Alex to the team. He brings a unique background and skills that will help CareDirect achieve transformational growth and market dominance.”

Most recently, Yampolsky was the co-founder and chief operating officer of Vytal Health, a telemedicine company focused on integrative medicine. Vytal Health, formerly known as Wellness Script, brought in a $1.5 million funding round in 2019.

“As the digital transformation of healthcare continues to accelerate, CareDirect is uniquely positioned to help our customers efficiently automate their medication management and compliance processes” said Yampolsky. “It’s an exciting time here at CareDirect. As the number of ambulatory surgery centers continues to grow, we are uniquely positioned to help administrators digitize their processes ensuring an efficient, secure, and compliant medication management workflow.”