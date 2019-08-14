Milwaukee health care startup WellnessScript LLC raising $1.5 million

The creators of the year-old WellnessScript LLC, a non-traditional virtual medical group, say they’re nearly finished raising $1.5 million that will go toward the company’s early growth, gaining customers and building scalable systems.

WellnessScript, located at 159 N. Jackson St. in Milwaukee, was co-founded by Dr. Tiffany Mullen and Alex Yampolsky. A recent securities filing shows the group is nearly finished raising $1.5 million.

Mullen and Yampolsky said in a recent interview that WellnessScript has already raised $900,000. Of the remaining $600,000, all but $200,000 has already been committed.

The first chunk of money is primarily going toward early growth and to developing the group’s software product, Mullen said.

“The second chunk of money is going to go toward getting better at getting customers, and then also building scalable systems and processes so that things are a little less manual,” added Yampolsky.

Mullen said WellnessScript was created just over a year ago to be a full-service platform marketplace for functional medicine.

“Functional medicine is another option for patients, especially patients who are having problems that are not well-addressed in a traditional 10- to 15-minute office visit,” she said.

As both a physician and a lifelong patient, Mullen said she was frustrated by what she experienced in the industry, which she said typically consists of rushed visits and more transactional relationships.

WellnessScript connects patients with physicians virtually, enabling patients to be seen by a medical professional with the expertise required to address their symptoms, regardless of where either party is located. The company then provides the customized medications for the patients based on the physicians’ recommendations. This includes customized supplements and medication packets as well as home-based testing kits.

“When we looked at creating this business, it was around helping patients and helping clinicians by truly being able to give them opportunities on the patient side to get their problems solved, and on the physician side to get their problem solved,” Mullen said.