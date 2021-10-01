Milwaukee Athletic Club to reopen on New Year’s Eve after $62 million renovation

Following a $62 million redevelopment project, the Milwaukee Athletic Club is set to reopen on Dec. 31. That's according to an email from MAC officials notifying members of the reopening plans. “When the new MAC opens…

Following a $62 million redevelopment project, the Milwaukee Athletic Club is set to reopen on Dec. 31. That's according to an email from MAC officials notifying members of the reopening plans. "When the new MAC opens it's going to be fantastic," Dave Mesick, MAC board president, said in the email. "From top to bottom, every space has been reimagined at the highest level. New dining facilities, new athletic facilities, co-working space, and best-in-class service will be a hallmark of the club." It will include four floors of athletics facilities, including a salt water pool, renovated basketball court, fitness equipment, and saunas and steam rooms in both the men's and women's locker rooms. The building will also include 54 apartments and some office space. It was previously going to feature hotel rooms, but the developers pivoted to multi-family last year. The historic Elephant Room will remain open to the public, serving spirits and craft cocktails. The Roof will be a member-exclusive restaurant. And 1882, named for the year the club was founded, will have interactive and international food offerings. MAC dining concepts are being developed by executive chef Tom McGinty . "This reimagining of the institution that is the Milwaukee Athletic Club is transformational," Joe Kurth, chief operating officer, said in the email. "The new MAC will be a vibrant, relevant and inclusive Club for all of Milwaukee." A membership experience center opened on Oct. 1 to provide a sneak peek of the new spaces. The redevelopment project was headed by Josh Jeffers of Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. and Tony Janowiec of Milwaukee-based Interstate Development Partners