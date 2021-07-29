Milwaukee Athletic Club names executive chef

McGinty has nearly two decades of experience working in the Midwest culinary scene, most most recently as corporate executive chef at Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality. Prior to that, he served as director of food & beverage operations at Destination Kohler and the American Club, and earlier as culinary director at Soigné Culinary Artistry in Chicago, according to a news release.

McGinty lives in Fox Point with his wife Kristen, who is a classically trained chef herself, along with their two kids, Lola and Tavish.

"I'm looking forward to building a talented team and developing outstanding dining experiences for the Milwaukee Athletic Club," McGinty said. "Downtown Milwaukee has such an exciting future — particularly from a culinary perspective — and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be a leader in this community." J. Jeffers & Co., Interstate Development Partners and Denver-based hotel owner and operator Sage Hospitality Group purchased the MAC building in April 2019 and closed on financing for the renovation project last November. During the project, the MAC has occupied a space inside CityCenter at 735, located at 735 N. Water St. The club will operate there through 2020.

With an end to its $62 million building renovation project in sight, thehas named a new executive chef. Tom McGinty will lead culinary operations throughout the club's historic downtown Milwaukee building, which is slated to reopen in December at 758 N. Broadway. The building renovation project, which includes 54 luxury apartments, updated amenities and first-floor restaurant and retail space, has been ongoing since late 2018, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its revamp, the MAC will expand food and beverage offerings to include a member-only rooftop restaurant and renovated event spaces open to members and the public."Tom has an exceptional culinary pedigree," said Joe Kurth, chief operating officer at the MAC. "We're proud to have him on board, and excited for him to elevate our food and beverage experience. His commitment to Milwaukee as home for his family has allowed us to retain one of the top chefs in the country in our own city."