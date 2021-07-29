Milwaukee Athletic Club names executive chef

has named a new executive chef.
Tom McGinty will lead culinary operations throughout the club's historic downtown Milwaukee building, which is slated to reopen in December at 758 N. Broadway.
The building renovation project, which includes 54 luxury apartments, updated amenities and first-floor restaurant and retail space, has been ongoing since late 2018, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its revamp, the MAC will expand food and beverage offerings to include a member-only rooftop restaurant and renovated event spaces open to members and the public.
McGinty has nearly two decades of experience working in the Midwest culinary scene, most most recently as corporate executive chef at Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality. Prior to that, he served as director of food & beverage operations at Destination Kohler and the American Club, and earlier as culinary director at Soigné Culinary Artistry in Chicago, according to a news release.
"Tom has an exceptional culinary pedigree," said Joe Kurth, chief operating officer at the MAC. "We're proud to have him on board, and excited for him to elevate our food and beverage experience. His commitment to Milwaukee as home for his family has allowed us to retain one of the top chefs in the country in our own city."
McGinty lives in Fox Point with his wife Kristen, who is a classically trained chef herself, along with their two kids, Lola and Tavish.