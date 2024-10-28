Milwaukee Art Museum announces store expansion

The Milwaukee Art Museum will double the size of its store, the museum announced on Monday.

The store, which is currently housed in the Quadracci Pavilion, will expand from the first floor to the second floor of the museum and will be completed in November. The store will reopen Nov. 20 with a wider selection of jewelry, designer goods and Milwaukee Art Museum merchandise, according to the museum’s news release.

“This project has been in the works for some time, and we’re thrilled it’s becoming a reality,” Karen Brandolino, the museum’s director of retail operations, said in the news release. “The store’s refreshed direction was designed with our fabulous patrons in mind, solidifying the Museum Store’s position as the most artful shopping destination in Milwaukee.”

The store expansion includes visitor access to the Quadracci Suite. From there, visitors can also view Windhover Hall, according to the news release. The first floor of the store will have an oval cabinet designed by Santiago Calatrava (the architect who designed the $121 million Quadracci Pavilion), while the original pearwood display case designed by Calatrava will reside on the second floor.

The museum has also updated its online store with a new design and inventory. It also offers the new ability to order “custom-framed, archival-quality prints” of art pieces in the museum’s collection, according to the news release.

“The expansion of the popular museum store, both inside this iconic building and online, will delight visitors with new opportunities to connect to and support the museum,” said Scott Schwebel, the museum’s chief experience officer. “The refreshed experiences — in addition to cool, unique products — will make the store a must-shop retail destination for visitors, art lovers, and creatives alike.”