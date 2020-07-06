Milwaukee Art Museum announces reopening date

The Milwaukee Art Museum will reopen to the public on July 16 and offer free admission for the first month.

The museum has been closed since March 15, when it shut its doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The month of free admission is being provided by a gift from the Krei Family in memory of Melinda.

“The Milwaukee Art Museum has been an institution that our family has greatly enjoyed over the years. Melinda’s love of the facility, the programs, and the staff made the Museum a special place for her and our family,” said Ken Krei. “My son, Andrew, and I are especially proud to provide support at a time when the reopening can be an important part of Milwaukee’s emergence from the effects of the pandemic.”

MAM unveiled in June its phased reopening plan, which includes implementing new cleaning procedures and installing hand sanitizing stations at entrance points and in the galleries. Staff and visitors will be required to wear a face covering at all times. Markings throughout the building will guide visitors on a pathway that encourages social distancing.

Here’s a look at some of those new precautions.

The museum also has timed ticketing to ensure social distancing.

MAM will have modified hours when it reopens, including opening a half-hour earlier to reserve time for high-risk visitors.

MAM members will be able to visit beginning July 9.

“Our valiant staff has been busy preparing for the reopening of the museum, and we are all eager to welcome visitors back inside our galleries,” said Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director of the museum. “The Krei family has made our reopening all the more special, and meaningful, with a gift, in memory of Melinda, that allows everyone to visit for free during the first month. Melinda was one of the museum’s greatest advocates, and her legacy is sharing the comfort and inspiration she found here with the community during this challenging time.”