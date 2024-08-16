Millennium hires CFO

Delavan-based telecommunications company Millennium
announced Friday the appointment of Noreen Suing
as the company’s chief financial officer.
Suing has three decades of experience as a financial leader at companies in the distribution, engineering, and rental/leasing sectors. She was most recently senior vice president and CFO at Vernon Hills, Illinois-based Consolidated Hospitality Supplies
.
"Joining Millennium's dynamic team as chief financial officer is an exciting step forward," said Suing. "I welcome the opportunity to partner across the organization to drive continued efficiencies and growth that support our clients with advanced, enterprise-level resources for broadband clients of varying scopes and sizes."
Millennium is a national distributor of fiber optic network materials that has differentiated itself by providing a range of related services throughout the life of a project. More than just offering materials, the company helps secure project funding, rents and leases equipment and makes use of its geospatial information system. The rapidly growing company, which was featured in a 2022 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story
, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list nine times.
"After an exhaustive six-month process, we are thrilled to have Noreen join our executive team," said James Kyle
, founder and CEO of Millennium. "The telecom sector offers unparalleled growth opportunities. With Noreen, we are well equipped to navigate the rapid changes within the industry and continue to deliver superior solutions that help even the smallest broadband startups flourish."